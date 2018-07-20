COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Historic, mystical cave tucked away in Wissahickon Trails

EMBED </>More Videos

Historic, mystical cave tucked away in Wissahickon Trails - Watch the video essay from Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan during Action News at 4:30pm on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By Dan Sheridan
WISSAHICKON (WPVI) --
Many don't even realize, but there's an historic gem tucked away in the trails of the Wissahickon.

About 7 miles outside of Center City lies the Cave of Kelpius or the Hermit's Cave.

Johannes Kelpius was a German philosopher who settled in Philadelphia in the late 1600s. Experts believe the Transylvania native, and his followers used the cave for prayer, meditation, and other more mystical purposes.

If you plan on visiting the Cave of Kelpius, the best place to go is along the Wissahickon trails, off Hermit Lane in Roxborough.

Watch the video essay above from talented Action News photojournalist, Dan Sheridan, as he takes us inside the mysterious hollow.

Happy hunting!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsvideo essayhistoryNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Local NFL athlete remembering where he came from
New park coming to New Castle County
Former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life
Climbing, swinging and jumping on new playground in North Philly
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice Again Today, Humid and Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Elderly woman a victim of home invasion, attempted sex assault
Pennsylvania demands $10K from abuse accusers
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Show More
Cohen taped Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model: Sources
Worker dies after Army depot explosion in Pennsylvania
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water
Harvey Weinstein asks court to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit, says they had a 'bargain'
More News