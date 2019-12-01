Holiday cheer brings smiles to hundreds of North Philly children

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Children were doing backflips while dancing with their favorite characters at a party that brought more than just holiday cheer.The pit within the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University was transformed into a festival of epic proportions. A petting zoo, photo opportunities with Disney mascots, and a basketball court-size dance floor were among the many attractions for the children to enjoy.It's a way to make sure the children in North Philadelphia are not left out of the holiday fun. Ensuring this were Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were there to lend an ear to each wish list. Every child left with a wrapped gift and a book to read, while some were lucky enough to win a bicycle or a computer. Behind every smile was a memory to last a lifetime, fueled with educational tools to move the community forward.The giving is made possible by donations from many Temple affiliates such as its board of trustees, the Temple University Black Alumni Association, Campus Safety Services, Temple Athletics, and Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation.