Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church annual Greek festival

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- You can take a trip to Greece this week, with a quick trip to Wilmington.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual festival through Saturday.
There are handmade gifts and all types of authentic foods for sale.
You may be able to catch the folk dance group in action.
They are even offering a free curbside lunch pick up if you only have a few minutes to spare while at work.
