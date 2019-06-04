Community & Events

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church annual Greek festival

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- You can take a trip to Greece this week, with a quick trip to Wilmington.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual festival through Saturday.

There are handmade gifts and all types of authentic foods for sale.

You may be able to catch the folk dance group in action.

They are even offering a free curbside lunch pick up if you only have a few minutes to spare while at work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen tears ACL
Police: Man shot near mechanic shop in Germantown
Havertown woman charged with neglect, death of her mother
Injuries reported after vehicle hits 7-Eleven in Delaware County
Local 'Jeopardy!' winner was a spectacular student, teachers say
Former boxer Meldrick Taylor charged after barricade situation
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Show More
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
Berks County authorities warning about jury duty scam
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
More TOP STORIES News