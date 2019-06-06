SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Children in Southwest Philadelphia had the chance to show off their creativity while decorating little libraries Thursday.
The kids from the KenCrest Early Learning Center dipped their paint brushes and got to work.
With the help of representatives from P.N.C.'s regional offices, the children designed and helped install several small libraries, which will be filled with books for families in the
community.
Little kids decorating little libraries
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More