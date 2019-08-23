community journalist

Local police departments surprised with K-9 dogs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -- After a charitable motorcycle escort, the Radnor and Upper Merion Township Police Departments each were surprised with a K-9 dog to add to their teams.

The special gift was presented by "Dream Ride," the signature project of the Hometown Foundation. It features around a hundred motorcyclists zooming from Florida up to Connecticut.

Along the ride, they meet with first responders, veterans, and Special Olympics athletes while making charitable donations at each pit stop.

When approaching King of Prussia, they were escorted by Radnor and Upper Merion Township Police. Many Special Olympics athletes were there to cheer on the riders. In return, the riders adorned the athletes with medals and special recognition.

The dog donation was made in respect to John C. Strunk, a friend of the Dream Ride who passed away. His brother, Raymond, was there when they requested the police department to name one of the dogs after John.

The goal of the Dream Ride is to promulgate inclusion throughout each community they visit. To learn more, visit their site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistcharityk 9special olympicsmotorcyclespolice
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Camp Independence for adults with disabilities
Building better youth through soccer in Philadelphia
Olympic-style curling reaches South Jersey
Community seeks justice for peacock
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows man being dragged from Center City McDonald's
Police identify man killed in crash between SUV and NJ Transit van
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Made in America
2 men sought in North Philadelphia carjacking
Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township
Record-breaking crowd expected at the Linc for USWNT friendly match
Show More
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
Stabbing investigation in Washington Township
US stocks plunge as Trump-China trade war escalates
FBI takes down Nigerian fraudsters in $46M case
More TOP STORIES News