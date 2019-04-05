Military veteran couple surprised with new car after theirs is destroyed

A New Jersey couple who served and sacrificed for our country received a well-deserved surprise today.Laura and Kevin Andrews received a new car thanks to GEICO, Benner's Auto Body and their friends at the VFW.Both are disabled veterans.They've raised five children of their own and now have custody of their five-year-old granddaughter.It's been a rough road for the couple, that was made even more difficult when they recently totaled their car trying to avoid a deer.Their granddaughter received some gifts of her own, including a stuffed bunny and a brand new Barbie.