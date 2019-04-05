Community & Events

Military veteran couple surprised with new car after theirs is destroyed

A New Jersey couple who served and sacrificed for our country received a well-deserved surprise today.

Laura and Kevin Andrews received a new car thanks to GEICO, Benner's Auto Body and their friends at the VFW.

Both are disabled veterans.

They've raised five children of their own and now have custody of their five-year-old granddaughter.

It's been a rough road for the couple, that was made even more difficult when they recently totaled their car trying to avoid a deer.

Their granddaughter received some gifts of her own, including a stuffed bunny and a brand new Barbie.
