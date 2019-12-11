Community & Events

Connect.Share.Give. New training, new home in works for Philabundance Community Kitchen

By
Every holiday season, 6abc partners in the region's largest food drive, and the past several weeks, Alicia Vitarelli has been sharing stories about programs that help our neighbors in need.

"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime. That is the philosophy behind the Philabundance Community Kitchen or PCK, and the training program is set to move into a brand new home in the New Year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphilabundance6abc holiday food drive
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Carson Wentz shoots at footballs in baby gender reveal video
Strangers send message to widower via act of kindness
AccuWeather: Early Morning Light Snow, Then Sunny and Chilly
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Show More
2 charged after fatal stabbing in Camden park
Military mom returns home, surprises daughter at NJ school
Phillies agree to 1-year deal with SS Didi Gregorius, source says
Philly man calling for 'revolution' against porch pirates, police disapprove
State police trooper shot in northern Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News