Connect.Share.Give. New training, new home in works for Philabundance Community Kitchen

Every holiday season, 6abc partners in the region's largest food drive, and the past several weeks, Alicia Vitarelli has been sharing stories about programs that help our neighbors in need."Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime. That is the philosophy behind the Philabundance Community Kitchen or PCK, and the training program is set to move into a brand new home in the New Year.