Surfers with disabilities cruise through Wildwood waves

WILDWOOD, N.J. -- When Jesse Billauer was nearing a professional surfing career, a crash on the waves left him with a broken neck. Now a C-6 quadriplegic, he has decided to focus on how to make others feel the joys of surfing.

He created the foundation, Life Rolls On, and the nationwide program known as "They Will Surf Again." Today, hundreds of volunteers came together in Wildwood to escort people with disabilities through a surfing experience.

Volunteers and sponsors from across the Greater Philadelphia Area were instrumental in organizing this massive event.

To learn more about Billauer's mission, visit the Life Rolls On website.
