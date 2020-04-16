Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple weeks ago, Matt Rossi, owner of Nick's Roast Beef, drove by a food pantry in Bensalem, Pennsylvania and saw the long line of cars.Rossi got to thinking and put a plan in place to figure out a way to feed hundreds of hungry people. Thursday, he gave away over 2,000 meals."It just started with the mentality of, 'I have it, and I'd like to share it,'" said Rossi.He got the word out on Facebook and Thursday morning, at his two locations on Cottman Avenue and on Woodhaven Road, cars snaked through the parking lot.Rossi says some stood in line, grateful for a good meal."We're actually serving wheat breaded fried chicken or meatloaf, and both meals come with a bottled water, roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables," said Rossi. "It's a healthier kind of meal, but it's still going to be a stick to your ribs kind of meal because everybody likes a good meal."Rossi did it with the help of volunteers from the restaurant industry, some who may be out of work themselves, but wanted to help Rossi give back."We're going to do everything we can to keep food coming to people who need it," he said.Rossi wants to keep this going each week, but he is also trying to keep his own small business afloat. He is accepting donations: anything from volunteers giving their time, to money or food to help feed our neighbors in need.