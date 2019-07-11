Community & Events

Operation gratitude care packages

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tremendous effort in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday, to say thank you to the men and women who risk their lives for us every day.

Volunteers formed assembly lines to fill care packages, as part of operation gratitude.

It's become a nationwide effort to forge strong bonds between the community and local police officers, firefighters and EMT's.

Some 10,000 care packages, filled with food, toiletries and other essentials will be distributed throughout the city to various departments.
