Parkway getting ready for Made in America

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday along the Ben Franklin Parkway from 21st Street to the Art Museum steps, a small army of workers were busy setting up for the Made in American Festival.
It is a two day long, ticketed event. Organizers expect 40 to 50,000 attendees on Saturday and again on Sunday.
Sixty musicians are expected to perform on four different stages.
The headliners are rappers Cardi B on Saturday and Travis Scott on Sunday.
Due to the size of the event's footprint, there are extensive street closures including much of the Parkway and all of Eakins Oval.
The advice if you are coming to the concert or trying to get to a nearby location to consider walking, taking public transit or a ride service.
