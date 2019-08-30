Community & Events

Parkway getting ready for Made in America

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday along the Ben Franklin Parkway from 21st Street to the Art Museum steps, a small army of workers were busy setting up for the Made in American Festival.

It is a two day long, ticketed event. Organizers expect 40 to 50,000 attendees on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Sixty musicians are expected to perform on four different stages.

The headliners are rappers Cardi B on Saturday and Travis Scott on Sunday.

Due to the size of the event's footprint, there are extensive street closures including much of the Parkway and all of Eakins Oval.

The advice if you are coming to the concert or trying to get to a nearby location to consider walking, taking public transit or a ride service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaconcertphilly newsmade in americaeakins ovalben franklin parkway
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Child and adult injured after a burst of gunfire in Chester
Father, friend charged after boy's death on Broad Street Line
Missing teen Amiyah Freeman found safe, police say
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
AccuWeather: Nice Start to Holiday Weekend
Gas prices down as drivers hit the road for Labor Day
Show More
Suspects sought in Somerton, Fox Chase armed robberies
Energy crews heading down to Florida ahead of Dorian
Crews hit new milestone in South Philly refinery fire cleanup
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
United Airlines fight attendants help boy with autism
More TOP STORIES News