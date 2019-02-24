A 200-person choir filled the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral today with a musical retelling of the 1963 Children's Crusade in Birmingham, Alabama. This pivotal moment in civil rights history saw children protesting injustice, only to be met with violence and authoritative backlash.Presented by Singing City, children as young as 6 years old performed alongside students and adults up to age 89!6abc was there as singers from all walks of life gathered to commemorate civil rights and integration!