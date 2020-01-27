Community & Events

Philly Flower Show gets interactive, toasts Grace Kelly for Riviera Holiday

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
This year's Flower Show will take you on a virtual vacation to the Riviera.

The theme, Riviera holiday, covers the entire Mediterranean. Think lots of lavender, rosemary and giant olive trees.

There's a special celebration of Philadelphia's Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco. With an exhibit that replicates the Monaco Rose Garden in her memory. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a replica of the princess' wedding dress.

This year's show has a lot of interactive activities to immerse visitors in lush gardens at the tail end of winter.


PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party Gala | Preview Gala
Friday, Feb. 28, 6-10pm

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets
Feb. 29-March 8
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
