Philly Flower Show gets interactive, toasts Grace Kelly for Riviera Holiday

This year's Flower Show will take you on a virtual vacation to the Riviera.The theme, Riviera holiday, covers the entire Mediterranean. Think lots of lavender, rosemary and giant olive trees.There's a special celebration of Philadelphia's Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco. With an exhibit that replicates the Monaco Rose Garden in her memory. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a replica of the princess' wedding dress.This year's show has a lot of interactive activities to immerse visitors in lush gardens at the tail end of winter.Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107