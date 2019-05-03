Philly hero honored with wheelchair after shielding mother, children in barbershop shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalil Frazier, 29, has been shaking a lot of hands lately, more than he ever has in his life."It's a blessing honestly. I never expected like random people that you don't know willing to help me, or just to shake my hand, that gives me encouragement to keep going," said Frazier.And some days Frazier needs a lot of encouragement. His life has changed considerably since that cold day back in January 2018 in a Philadelphia barbershop on North 22nd. He was there to get a haircut when two armed bandits walked in. He stepped in to prevent a mother and her two children from being hurt and ended up being shot in the chest. He's now paralyzed from the waist down."Honestly, I don't regret nothing I did." says Frazier. "From now on, I just want to get better, like more independency, not needing help," he addsTo this day, the two armed bandits, the people responsible for Frazier being left paralyzed, have not been caught and are still out there somewhere."They are still out there and Jalil's life has been changed forever," says Melanie Nelson of the Northwest Victim Services.Frazier, the father of two boys, ages 10 and four, was honored Thursday night by Northwest Victim Services at their annual fundraiser at the Morris Arboretum."He's a true community hero. He put his life at risk to save two children that he did not even know," said Nelson.A veteran's group secured a motorized wheelchair for Frazier.Veteran Jerry Pendergrass says, "Us being veterans, that's what we do, we reach out to help people even though Frazier was not a veteran, but we still had the desire to help someone."Frazier is grateful for all the support and hopes to walk again someday."I don't even mind being in this wheelchair, I just want to be able to do for myself, that's all I'm fighting for," said Frazier.