Squiggles took a look around Please Touch Museum, getting to know their new home! 😀😁😍#HappyBirthdayPTM #PTMForAll pic.twitter.com/zgwAObG7DZ— Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) October 7, 2018
The Please Touch Museum introduced Squiggles during its 42nd birthday party on Sunday.
Our new friend has arrived! Meet Squiggles, Please Touch Museum’s new mascot! #HappyBirthdayPTM #PTMForAll pic.twitter.com/clGmRWbyst— Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) October 7, 2018
The name was chosen through a citywide public vote.
During the party, Squiggles took photos with other area mascots, including the Philadelphia Flyers' famous creature Gritty.
Hey, #Philly... caption this! #MascotMayhem #PartyAtPTM #Squiggles 😂🎂🎉🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/yTadyWI4r1— Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) October 8, 2018
