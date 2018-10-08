PHILLY PROUD

Philly's newest mascot: Squiggles at the Please Touch Museum

Please Touch Museum's new mascot Squiggles. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on October 8, 2018.

Philadelphia has yet another new mascot.


The Please Touch Museum introduced Squiggles during its 42nd birthday party on Sunday.



The name was chosen through a citywide public vote.

During the party, Squiggles took photos with other area mascots, including the Philadelphia Flyers' famous creature Gritty.
Gritty makes his on-ice debut. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 25, 2018.



