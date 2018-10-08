Squiggles took a look around Please Touch Museum, getting to know their new home! 😀😁😍#HappyBirthdayPTM #PTMForAll pic.twitter.com/zgwAObG7DZ — Please Touch Museum (@pleasetouch) October 7, 2018

Philadelphia has yet another new mascot.The Please Touch Museum introduced Squiggles during its 42nd birthday party on Sunday.The name was chosen through a citywide public vote.During the party, Squiggles took photos with other area mascots, including the Philadelphia Flyers' famous creature Gritty.------