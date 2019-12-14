community

Police bring parranda celebration to the home of fallen Philadelphia officer's family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parrandas are an old Christmas tradition in Puerto Rico. They are a celebration of the track of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus.

"Parranda is the way we celebrate Christmas in Puerto Rico, it's like singing Christmas carols and we have a lot of fun doing it," said singer Anthony Colon.

Tonight the Philadelphia Police and SALEA, the Spanish American Law Enforcement Association, brought the celebration to the family of fallen officer Isabel Nazario.

A member of the Philadelphia Police Department's narcotic strike force, Nazario lost her life in the line of duty in September 2008.

"The first Latina to ever be killed in the line of duty, at SALEA we take care of our members, we treat our members like family so we're always there for our members." said Eddie Lopez, President of SALEA.

Jazmin Nazario, Isabel Nazario's daughter, was touched by the officers.

"You know what, it's just uplifting my spirits. I feel so happy. I know that my mother is always gonna be remembered in such a positive light," she said.

Officer Maritza Mohammed, Isabel Nazario's sister, said she could really feel the love and warmth the officers brought.

"Yes, and I feel my sister here tonight. She makes me really proud," she said.

Nothing could ever bring their loved one back in this lifetime, but what these officers did for this family tonight really touched their hearts.

"I feel happy because they remember her and they never forget my daughter, never," said Patricia Santiago, Isabel's mother.
More TOP STORIES News