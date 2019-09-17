Community & Events

West Windsor police dog honored in retirement

WEST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey K-9, who protected presidents and religious figures, is enjoying retirement this morning.

The West Windsor Police Department saluted Serano on his 10 years of service.

The explosive-detecting K-9 was recognized Monday night with a proclamation by the state legislature and even received the department's medal of honor.

During his career, Serano ensured the safety of VIPs like Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as the Dalai Lama.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsk 9new jersey newsretirementpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MISSING GIRL: Bridgeton police searching city park for 5-year-old girl
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
TV production causing parking problems in Old City
3 masked armed robbers targeting Wawa stores in Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: Beautiful stretch of weather starts today
Pa. man, son capture video of massive whale off Sea Isle City
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
Show More
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' under doctor's care after medical incident
Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy: Police
Jury acquits officer seen pummeling innocent man in video
Oregon man beat cancer twice, then won lottery
Family upset after NJ water park closes earlier than expected
More TOP STORIES News