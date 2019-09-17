West Windsor police dog honored in retirement

WEST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey K-9, who protected presidents and religious figures, is enjoying retirement this morning.The West Windsor Police Department saluted Serano on his 10 years of service.The explosive-detecting K-9 was recognized Monday night with a proclamation by the state legislature and even received the department's medal of honor.During his career, Serano ensured the safety of VIPs like Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as well as the Dalai Lama.