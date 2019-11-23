community journalist

One family's fierce effort to find a cure for cystic fibrosis

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- If you heard constant cheering and saw beaming smiles on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this morning, you may have been in the presence of Emily's Entourage.

It's a group of friends and family fiercely fighting for Emily Kramer-Golinkoff, a Lower Merion native who has been living with cystic fibrosis as long as she can remember.

The disease hasn't stopped her from reaching high, earning a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Emily does not fight alone. Her family started Emily's Entourage, a foundation that vigorously raises money to fund research towards finding a cure. This year marks the 5th time that her entourage rallied down the parkway at the Philadelphia Half Marathon, contributing $4,000 to the nearly $6 million they've raised over the years.

Emily's siblings, Coby and Annie, are unmistakably enthusiastic for the cause and proud of their sister. Watch our video to see Coby pushing Annie all along the parkway!

Visit their website to learn more about their cause.

