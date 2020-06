Sons of Italy of Hammonton, New Jersey relocates Christopher Columbus statue

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sons of Italy of Hammonton, New Jersey plans to relocate their Christopher Columbus statue Friday.The plan is to move the statue from its current public location at South Egg Harbor Road to its organization located at North Third Street.This following recent tension in South Philadelphia over the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza Wednesday, June 17.Thursday, June 18, city crews put boards around the base of the statue before covering Columbus with a tarp.In Trenton, New Jersey the Christopher Columbus statue has been covered after it was vandalized Tuesday, June 16.