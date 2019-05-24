Community & Events

Special Birthday for a special Volunteer

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- There's pretty special guy in Royersford celebrating a pretty special birthday.

That's Mike Smith, and Friday is his 40th birthday.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Mike's special day, and also, his commitment to his community.

For 20 years, Smith has been a beloved volunteer all over town, from hospitals to police and fire departments.

The celebration took place at the 7-11 on South Lewis Road.

That's where Smith has helped watch over the school children crossing the road for the past 10 years.

"I have been doing community service for the past 20 years. I started my volunteering at the Spring Ford High School. Then I became a volunteer for the Limerick Township Police Department."

One more thing, Mike Smith is a tremendous Action News fan, and yes...that's a 6abc pinata.
