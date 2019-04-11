Student technology expo and competition

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) -- The latest in technology created by KIDS was on display Thursday in Spring Garden.More than 250 students from 38 area schools took part in the 2019 Philly Technology Exposition and Competition.3rd through 12th graders presented their projects that included coding, animation and 3-D design.Select first place winners will move on to a state wide competition in May.In addition to the competition, there were also interactive workshops for the students to enjoy.