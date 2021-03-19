Community & Events

Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In this 6abc Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans, Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community due to the pandemic and mounting political rhetoric across the country.

Topics discussed will include the history of Asian discrimination in the U.S., debunking the 'model minority myth', personal stories of triumph over bias, and ways for everyone to combat bigotry and hatred.

Action News Reporters Jaclyn Lee and Christie Ileto contribute. Pennsylvania native and 'Bling Empire' Reality Star Kevin Kreider weighs in on images of Asian Americans in society.

PANELISTS:

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D) New Jersey
Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym
Anne Ishii - Executive Director, Asian Arts Initiative

Randy Duque - Attorney/Civil Rights, Acting Exec. Director, Phila. Human Relations Commission

Katie Lu - Local award-winning playwright - "Pandemic,"
Andy Toy - SEAMAAC
Chef Chris Cho - Owner, Seorabol
Sarah Min - Community Organizer

Alix Webb - Executive Director, Asian Americans United
Chad Lassiter - Executive Director, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
Marcia Bronstein - Regional Director, American Jewish Committee
John Chin - Executive Director, Philadelphia Chinatown Development Center

Resources

Stop AAPI Hate
Asian Americans United
Asians Advancing Justice
Philadelphia Development Corporation
Woori Center
Asian Arts Initiative
SEAMAAC
Penn Community for Justice
Philadelphia Police Asian American Advisory Committee
Philadelphia Human Relations Commission
Pa. Human Relations Commission
American Jewish Committee

More Links
Wissahickon High School junior creates play about anti-Asian bias
Follow Chris Cho on TikTok - @chefchrischo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbuildingitbettertogetherracismasian americantown hall meetingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6abc Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Fact Versus Fear
WATCH - 6abc's Town Hall - COVID and the Holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
March Madness means a boost for Atlantic City sports betting
Forest fire in Ocean Co. was intentionally set, prosecutor says
Show More
Philly expands phase 1B qualifications for vaccine
Philly continues effort to vaccinate underserved communities
AccuWeather: Spring arrives on the sunny side
Man killed outside prison 1 hour after release; family outraged
2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City
More TOP STORIES News