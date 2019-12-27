Woodworking class makes for a creative way to spend winter break

Fittingly, they hosted a teacher and her daughter as two of their students this morning. They created special holiday memories through choosing a craft, staining the wood, and making an everlasting souvenir with their own hands.
The owners tells us woodworking is a great way to get kids off the couch and away from the screens this holiday break. It is a classroom environment in which they actually choose their own tasks and can take home the fruits of their hard work. It can also teach them how to find hard solutions after making mistakes.
This business keeps it in the family. Jill Allem is the manager and her husband, Andy, is a custom designer. Their son helps cut the wood while their daughter handles business operations. Even the grand kids help out sometimes. Andy Allem, a STEM middle school teacher himself, thinks woodworking is a great way to learn from small failures and large successes.
The family bought the store back in April and the community has welcomed them with open arms. They tell us they see the same kids over and over again, many of which are able to be dropped off by their parents to craft for hours.
No one has to be an artist to enjoy, but this class will turn you into one!
To learn more about upcoming classes at the workshop, visit their website.
