The push to bring jobs back to the Philadelphia shipyard

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney is among many supporting the push to bring jobs back to the Philadelphia shipyard.

The Mayor, local Congress members and others are hoping to secure a pending contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

They want Philadelphia chosen as the location to build multi-mission training vessels for the U.S. Maritime Administration.

The shipyard has been hit hard in recent years with declines in ship orders.
