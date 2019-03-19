SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor Jim Kenney is among many supporting the push to bring jobs back to the Philadelphia shipyard.
The Mayor, local Congress members and others are hoping to secure a pending contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
They want Philadelphia chosen as the location to build multi-mission training vessels for the U.S. Maritime Administration.
The shipyard has been hit hard in recent years with declines in ship orders.
The push to bring jobs back to the Philadelphia shipyard
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News