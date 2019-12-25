Volunteers help bring holiday cheer to Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a full house in Pottstown on Tuesday night where about 50 volunteers from Chosen 300 Ministries provided holiday cheer to about 150 of the less fortunate.There was singing and an all-out Christmas Eve feast to make sure no one left here hungry."During the holidays, there's a lot of people with food insufficiency, dealing with the idea that I can't give a gift to my child, and so we're the ones that stand in the gap," said Executive Director Brian Jenkins."Nice toy," said a little boy after opening his gift.They also made sure that every child got a gift this Christmas.There are so many other things these volunteers could be doing Christmas Eve, like being with their families, but they chose to be here instead. Why?"I thought I would just come and give back, it's Christmas time," said Sarah Thompson of Schwenksville."Because I have a heart for those who are struggling and may not have a voice," said Lorraine Baron of Kimberton."I've been where they've been, close to not having a meal, so God is good," said Georgina Flynn of Pottstown."Christmas time, you'd be surprised how many people are not happy and you need to lift them up," said Tanya Glenn of Pottstown."A lot of people are depressed and even want to commit suicide around this time, so we wanna give encouragement to them, let them know that somebody does love them," said the Reverend William Ball of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Pottstown.From the looks of it, the effort was a huge success, bringing many smiles on so many faces.And Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia and later in Center City, other volunteers from Chosen 300 Ministries will do it all over again.