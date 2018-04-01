Volunteers renovate Roxborough home for family in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, volunteers converged at a home ready to make a difference for one local family.
Workers with an organization called Kencrest took part in a big painting and landscaping project along Green Street on Monday.
They spruced up the interior and brought new life to the exterior.
When finished, the renovated home will be a sanctuary for a family whose facing intellectual or physical disabilities.
This is the second time this year the Kencrest organization has launched a big volunteer project like this one.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps