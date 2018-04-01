Volunteers renovate Roxborough home for family in need

In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, volunteers converged at a home ready to make a difference for one local family.Workers with an organization called Kencrest took part in a big painting and landscaping project along Green Street on Monday.They spruced up the interior and brought new life to the exterior.When finished, the renovated home will be a sanctuary for a family whose facing intellectual or physical disabilities.This is the second time this year the Kencrest organization has launched a big volunteer project like this one.------