Volunteers renovate Roxborough home for family in need

Volunteers renovate home for family in need.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, volunteers converged at a home ready to make a difference for one local family.

Workers with an organization called Kencrest took part in a big painting and landscaping project along Green Street on Monday.

They spruced up the interior and brought new life to the exterior.

When finished, the renovated home will be a sanctuary for a family whose facing intellectual or physical disabilities.

This is the second time this year the Kencrest organization has launched a big volunteer project like this one.

