art of aging

Berks County woman bringing history of suffrage movement to life

By
BERKS COUNTY (WPVI) -- This year marks an important anniversary in the fight for equality and Berks County resident Hallie Vaughan is making sure the women's suffrage movement gets its due.

It was a 72-year campaign for the passage of the 19th Amendment, which Congress ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It officially took effect eight days later and granted women the right to vote.

Vaughan portrays the suffragist Alice Paul in several videos made to commemorate the milestone anniversary, which can be found online through the Berks History Center.

"She never stopped working. After women got the right to vote, she went right on working for the Equal Rights Amendment," Vaughan says about Paul.

The play, titled "System Shakers and Barrier Breakers: The Suffragists", was written by local women, including some members of the Berks Women's History Alliance.

Vaughan got involved with Daughters of the American Revolution in 1976 and spent her career teaching.

"I got interested in women's history, and found some fascinating stories," explains Vaughan.

She adds that the suffrage movement, "was sometimes called the war of the roses." She goes on to further explain that, "if you wore a yellow rosebud you were for suffrage. If you wore a red rosebud you were against suffrage."

Now in retirement, Vaughan says she enjoys sharing her knowledge with others through these historical portrayals.

"I do try to make it as realistic as possible," she shares.

Vaughan has a replica of the women's suffrage flag that she utilizes when playing Paul., who was known to sew a star on the flag whenever a state ratified the amendment.

Vaughan says she hopes to inspire others to learn more about the suffragists.

"It has been very rewarding," she says about playing Paul.

When in character, she reminds people about the fight for women's suffrage and to, "never take your right to vote lightly."

If you would like to see Hallie Vaughan as Alice Paul - the Berks County History Center is hosting a drive-thru event on Wednesday, August 26, known as Women's Equality Day. They will be distributing commemorative tote bags at the event to celebrate a century of Suffrage.

For more information, visit Berks History Center and for more on the event, visit Berks Suffrage 2020 Centennial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsberks countyberks countyart of agingwomen
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Seniors urged to get vaccinated ahead of flu season
Jamaican-born restaurant owner taking taste buds to the Islands with jerk chicken
Community rallies behind tailoring shop damaged by looters
Dynamic dancing duo wants to keep Philly groovin' with the 'Bop'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining can resume in Philly on Sept. 8
Double shooting leaves one man dead; shot 21 times: Police
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
NJ announces plan for high school fall sports
Lakewood man charged in shooting girl outside apartment complex
Police identify men found shot to death inside Gloucester County home
Delco police chase ends in Philly, driver crashes into utility pole
Show More
Airbnb bans house parties worldwide to comply with COVID-19 limits
Teachers' hip-hop video 'poppin' across the country
Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help
AMC Theatres reopen 4 Pennsylvania locations
Judge dismisses Trump's bid to block release of his tax returns
More TOP STORIES News