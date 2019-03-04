Community mourns 2 teens killed in Bucks Co. crash

Community mourns 2 teens killed in Bucks Co. crash.

MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The day after two teenagers were killed in a crash in Bucks County, friends and coworkers gathered to mourn them.

Danny Pierson and Michelle Goodwin - both 18 - were managers at the Dairy Queen in Pennsburg. They had worked there for about two years and were well-known for their reliability.

Dairy Queen co-owner Brenda Morrone said, "They were kind. They were loving. They actually stood out through all the years of running the DQ."

People who knew both Danny and Michelle say they're in shock.



"Danny was one of those people where he was just friends with everyone. Michelle was that wild girl, she was always crazy, always funny. Always trying to make me laugh," said Don States, a co-worker.

Pennsylvania State Police say the two were passengers in a Ford Ranger pickup truck that slid off the road and hit a tree around 5:30pm Sunday on John Fries Highway in Milford Township.

"We were in between shift change. They said that they were going to Taco Bell and one of their friends was driving them," said Kelly Friedman, a co-worker who saw them just before the crash.
Police say the driver, a 17-year-old male, was hospitalized with serious injuries. While the crash happened during the snowstorm, police say the cause is still under investigation.

91-year-old Betty Heimbach comes to the Dairy Queen in Pennsburg almost daily. She formed a special bond with Danny who knew that she loves turtles.

Every time she came in she said Danny would draw her a turtle.

She saved them in a small album.

"He was really talented," said Heimbach. "I just don't understand. How things have to happen like that to people like that."



A vigil is planned to remember the two at the Dairy Queen on Gravel Pike in Pennsburg on Monday evening.
