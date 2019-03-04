2 killed in crash in Milford Township, Bucks County identified

2 dead following Bucks County crash: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 4, 2019

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that two people have died after a crash in Milford Township, Bucks County Sunday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. along Route 663 near Spinnerstown Road.

Police said the 17-year-old driver was from Pottstown. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with injuries.

Two passengers, 18-year-old Michelle Godwin, of Pennsburg, and 18-year-old Daniel Pierson, of Red Hill, were killed in the crash.

Route 663 was shut down for several hours between Old Plains Road and Kumry Road.

It's not yet clear if weather played a role in the crash, but roads were snow covered at the time.

Police said the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree during the snow storm.

At least 1 dead after crash in Milford Township, Bucks County. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 3, 2019.

