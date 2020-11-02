2020 presidential election

Election 2020: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in Pennsylvania bakery cookie poll

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky.

But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious.

Political cookies have been flying off the shelves at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro. They feature the name and party colors of each candidate.

The bakery tallies the sales like votes in an unofficial, tasty little poll that's now sweeping the nation. But this is an election year and that means everyone's picking their cookie on party lines.

For the past three elections, the sugary sales have accurately predicted the presidential winner.



Each cookie counts for one vote.

In the latest count this weekend, the bakery says Donald Trump is outpacing Joe Biden by 27, 903 to 5,114 cookie sales respectively.

The ingredients are also unbiased and bipartisan, from the dough to the icing. They're making and selling hundreds a day and shipping them across the states.

Lochel's Bakery| Facebook | Instagram
57 S York Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040
Report a correction or typo
