Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Krisann Chasark
We have all seen the empty shelves in the toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, we can add another item to the list of things in short supply: It's hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to dye.

With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.

RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic

Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.

The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.

Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghairhair stylingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgray hairshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News