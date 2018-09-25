BILL COSBY

Bill Cosby heads to prison at SCI Phoenix

Bill Cosby heads to Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville. Watch the report from Chad Pradelli on Action News at 4 p.m. on September 25, 2018.

By
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bill Cosby will spend his first night behind bars at a new state prison in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby left the Montgomery County Courthouse in a dark SUV Tuesday afternoon after a judge sentenced the 81-year-old to three to 10 years in state prison for sexual assault.

This image provided by the Montgomery County Correctional Facility shows Bill Cosby on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, after he was sentenced to three-to 10-years for sexual assault.



Cosby spent a few hours at the county jail Tuesday before heading to SCI Phoenix, a 3,830-bed lockup that opened two months ago. Corrections officials at Phoenix will assess Cosby's needs to determine where he'll serve the bulk of his state prison sentence.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

District Attorney Kevin Steele says Cosby could wind up at SCI Laurel Highlands, a prison for lower-risk inmates on the other side of the state, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

SCI Laurel Highlands serves inmates with special needs and has separate housing units for its geriatric inmates. The 81-year-old is legally blind.
Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele holds news conference after Cosby verdict



