Costco Hennessey theft caught on video as man takes 24 bottles in Wisconsin

EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video shows a man stealing 24 bottles of Hennessey from a Costco store.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin -- Surveillance video shows a man stealing 24 bottles of Hennessy from a Costco store in Wisconsin.

In the video, you can see the man pushing a cart filled with $1,500 worth of Cognac. He then walks past the cashiers.

At one point, an employee stops the man and questions him, but then she lets him go.

Police say the man also stole a home security system. The man was eventually caught and will be charged.

Investigators have not released his name or what charges he is facing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsintheftcostcou.s. & worldalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Uber, Lyft drivers in Philly to rally in nationwide protest
2 Delaware State Police troopers injured in crash
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth
Pedestrian struck on eastbound Atlantic City Expressway
VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door
More TOP STORIES News