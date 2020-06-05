Health & Fitness

COVID-19 survivor makes grand departure after two months hospitalized

By Ashley Johnson
PENNINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A celebration was held for COVID-19 patient John Paul, A husband and father of two boys reunited with his family after a 60 day battle against the coronavirus.

"I fought so hard, I was fighting so hard the Covid and everything else I was speechless," Paul said.

Paul made a grand departure at Capital Health Hopewell in Pennington, New Jersey with tears joy. His new extended family equally emotional.

"I just want to thank the doctors for taking care of me and my support system," said Paul. "My wife, my kids and my mom for uplifting me when I was down and it's nobody but God."

Pauls wife, Erica Dickerson said, "He left on my sons birthday and knowing when he was going into the hospital we didn't know if we were saying bye for the last time."

Paul touched the hearts of all those who took care of him. Many who waited in the hallway say they wouldn't have missed this moment for the world.

"Someone in the family made this sign, I think his mom, with his picture on it," said Dr. Mark Whitman. "And his kids pictures on it really made us feel like part of the family."

Paul's son, John Paul Jr. said, "It's a lot. He promised me he's coming home, he never left my side."

Paul says he looks forward to spending lots of quality family time at home. "It's the little things that you can't take for granted, I just want to spend time with them, I missed them so much," said Paul. "I just want to sit down and talk to them."
