Black Doctors COVID Consortium holding 24-hour vaccination clinic in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, an organization that has been testing and vaccinating the community, is holding a 24-hour "Vaxathon" for eligible people who live within Philadelphia's hardest hit zip codes.The event starts Friday at noon and will end Saturday at noon.The consortium will be administering the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis, no appointment necessary, but the event isn't just for anyone.You must be in phases 1A and 1B for eligibility and live within certain zip codes.Phase 1B includes those who are 75 and older, along with people with medical conditions, first responders, as well as those who work in childcare, food services, public transit, retail and manufacturing.These vaccination events run by Dr. Ala Stanford, a Philadelphia native, have seen huge turnouts.Stanford is focusing on the Black community, which she stresses makes up more than half of deaths related to COVID-19."People want to receive this vaccine. We know that it will give you protection against some of these variant forms of coronavirus out there," said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder and CEO of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.If you live within one of the 19 hardest hit zip codes listed below, and meet the 1A/1B criteria, you are clear to come get vaccinated at the Vaxathon event.The zip codes that will be prioritized include: 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151, and 19153.The zip codes are approved by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, according to the consortium.The listed zip codes are areas of the city with the highest number of infections and deaths, but lowest rates of vaccinations, officials said.The consortium also said that teachers who live within the hardest hit zip codes will be eligible to get vaccinated at the 24-hour event.It's unclear how many doses will be available, but second doses will also be administered.