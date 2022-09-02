CDC signs off on new COVID booster shots targeting omicron variant

The updated booster will replace the current one and it is only for people who received primary COVID shots.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters, opening the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves.

Up until now, the COVID vaccine targeted the original coronavirus strain. The new Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster targets the newest omicron versions called BA4 and BA5, which are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections.

"The virus has changed, it has mutated," said Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp, chief medical officer of Main Line Health.

Below are the latest numbers of local fully vaccinated residents who received a first booster dose:

Philadelphia: 32.8%

Pennsylvania: 44.6%

Delaware: 48.5%

New Jersey: 49.9%

"I feel like that's amazing because with the variants coming out, that's making it more like stressful to me. The viruses mutating and everything," said Breyelle Gupton of Southwest Philadelphia.

"I think it helps. I think if I still get COVID, it would probably be less severe," said Laurence Tom of Roxborough.

According to the CDC, unvaccinated people over the age of five are eight times more likely to die from COVID, compared to those who have a booster dose.

"Having any type of vaccination can help to prevent severe illness and death," said Dr. Stallkamp. "Having a booster makes it even less likely to have that and it also helps to prevent infection."

Despite this, some say they have no interest in getting another booster.

"I feel the first vaccine, ok, but now that I've had it a couple of times, there's nothing better than having had it. So I won't be doing any more boosters," said Scott Kalan of Bala Cynwyd.

The booster shots should be available in the coming weeks.