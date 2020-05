'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19 in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- For the last 70 days, a woman in Delaware was hospitalized as she battled the coronavirus.Stacey Henry from Wilmington was greeted with signs, balloons, flowers and cheers Thursday when she was released from PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover.She said it all started with what she was told was strep throat. She then lost her ability to taste.She got very tired and then had a hard time breathing. Eventually she went to the ER.Henry talked about how hard it was to deal with the pain and the loneliness."It was hard. And I just thank God because I wanted to give up because it was just really hard. And God just said, 'Not yet, I've got work for you to do,'" said Henry.Henry wants everyone to know how serious this virus can be and urged people to wear masks.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus