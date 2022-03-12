localish

Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not very often you see the words 'crab and 'cheesecake together on a menu.

But the folks at The Fin Surf and Turf in Philadelphia are combining the unlikely pair for a truly unique dessert.


"The cheesecake hits your tongue first and its sweet and savory, and then on the backside you get crab and it's like, wow." says General Manager Jeffrey Schroth.

Executive Chef Valentin Bay says, "I was opposed to it at first because it shouldn't exist, technically. We tried a few recipes and it worked out fine."

Located in the Fishtown, the restaurant says they're 'bringing the fish back to Fishtown with their menu.

A crowd favorite includes their three-pound seafood boil, where guests can order three pounds of seafood, pick their spice level, and flavor.


The Fin also boasts another unique item; an absolutely enormous television!

At 8 feet high and 25-feet wide, it's believed to be one of the biggest TVs in Philadelphia!

So, you can enjoy your crab cheesecake while watching the game on the big screen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fishtown (philadelphia)wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
The Sustainable Farm connects people to food they eat
Crab Cheesecake is Fin Surf and Turf's unique but delicious dish
Corinne's Place serves soul food with a heart of gold
Women's group meets up for non-alcoholic events
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6" of snow possible on Saturday
Sunshine turns to freezing temperatures ahead of snowy weekend
NJ minister accused of sexually assaulting teen girl
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Late-night shooting results in Philly's 100th homicide of 2022
DA: Driver was drunk in Cheltenham crash that killed 1, injured 3
Biden addresses Democratic caucus, visits school during trip to Philly
Show More
Local restaurant owner donates meals for Ukrainian refugees
Philly school district narrows superintendent search to 3 finalists
How COVID exposed health disparities in Philadelphia
2 suspects identified after chase in Del. ends with crash in Pa.
Woman, child sent to hospital after "suspicious" fire: officials
More TOP STORIES News