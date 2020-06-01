Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt, including some children in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nasty multi-vehicle crash left two people dead and eight others injured, including some children, on Monday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3300 block of S. 61st Street when police say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe flipped over and landed onto a black Hyundai.

Police say seven people were ejected from the Tahoe.

The male driver, roughly in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The female passenger of the Tahoe also died.

Five children, ages 8 to 14 were also inside the Tahoe and thrown from the vehicle. Police say four of the children suffered minor to moderate injuries. One of the children may have suffered major injuries, said police.

The driver and two passengers of the Hyundai were all taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal crashaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Massive group of demonstrators marches through Center City
SEPTA suspends bus, subway, trolley service in Center City until further notice
'We're better than this': Community frustrated with looting, destruction in West Philly
NJ to enter Stage 2 on June 15: Outdoor dining, retail returns
Atlantic City extends curfew until June 8
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia
Show More
Firefighters respond to multiple large fires over last 48 hours
Most Delaware business can reopen with restrictions
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Catto statue
Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopen
More TOP STORIES News