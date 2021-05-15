car crash

Wrong-way crash leaves one dead, five injured, including two children in Tioga-Nicetown: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Wrong-way crash leaves one dead, five hurt, including two children in Tioga-Nicetown: Police

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say a car going east in the westbound lanes on the 2600 block of Roberts Avenue, crossed the center line and slammed into another car head-on.

A passenger in the wrong-way car, a 47-year-old man died.

Police say five others in that car including a six and eight year old all suffered injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tioga nicetown (philadelphia)car crashwrong way
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Officials: Woman, 58, critically injured after police involved crash
Most-struck bridge in Del. to receive more safety measures
Man going 70mph in 25mph zone before deadly crash: DA
Motorcycle rider critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News