crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Toms?

Julie Toms said her brother, Joseph Toms, was passionate about Philadelphia.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Toms?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and sister are making a plea to find the person responsible for their loved one's murder.

They say all he was doing was waiting for a parking spot outside his home when he was shot and killed.

Julie Toms said her brother, Joseph Toms, was passionate about Philadelphia.

"You could talk to him, and within five minutes of the conversation, if you didn't live in Philadelphia, he was convincing you why it was the best place ever to live," she said.

She said that's what makes the events of Wednesday, October 28, 2020, so much harder to understand.

Just before 11 p.m., Julie said her brother was getting home from work.

"He was right outside of his house at the stop sign at the end of the street. He was waiting for a parking spot," she said.

Surveillance video showed two suspects approaching Toms' vehicle along the 2400 block of Bouvier Street in South Philadelphia.

Police said one of them fired into the 33-year-old's van.

The bullet hit Toms in the chest. He died later at the hospital.

Police said the suspects were wearing dark-colored sweatshirts and dark pants.

One of the suspects had a brightly colored logo on the front of their sweatshirt. They also wore a reflective panel on the thigh of their pants.

"Someone will see that sweatshirt and say, 'Oh my God, I know somebody that has that sweatshirt has worn that sweatshirt,'" said Julie.

Police also said the suspects were operating a white sedan with dark rims, tinted windows, and a dented area on the front left panel.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"The key to this is if you take one killer off the street, you stop another crime," she said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrime fightersgun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed James Walke III?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Rickie Morgan?
Rite Aid, FBI offer combined reward to catch Philly serial robber
Reward grows for murder of woman in Hunting Park
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Record Warmth Sunday & Monday
Officials: Delco man charged in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Police: 2 men shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Officials: Multi-alarm fire leaves 1 person injured in NJ
Police: Dirt bike accident leaves 1 man dead in North Philly
Show More
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
More TOP STORIES News