Philadelphia teen shot, killed while walking to his girlfriend; suspect caught on video: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving Philadelphia mother hopes someone can identify a suspect caught on surveillance camera who police believe is responsible for her teenage son's murder.

Crystal Sellers asked Action News to hide her face while she talked about her son, Raqib Robbins.

"He was a caring person, a nice kid. He liked to play sports, like basketball and football," she said.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Robbins was walking along the 1200 block of South 58th Street in the city's Kingsessing section.

"He was on his way to go take his girlfriend her cell phone," Sellers said.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died two hours later.

Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance camera.

At the time, the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the front.

The suspect is also seen wearing light blue shorts with white and dark blue accent stripes in the waist area, and at the bottom, gray athletic shoes and white socks.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.