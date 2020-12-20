Crime Fighters: Who killed Ahmad Morales?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a killer.

On Friday, July 3, on a sunny summer day, people would have been outside at 7:19 p.m. along the 1200 block of South 24th Street in the Point Breeze section, and that is what authorities are hoping.

"The 17th district police responded to a core hospital case on the highway. Upon their arrival, there was nobody there, but there was a crime scene," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Ahmad Morales, 24, had been shot multiple times, but a private vehicle took him to the hospital before police got there.

"Police secured the scene at that location, and other officers went to the University of Pennsylvania to find the body," Montecalvo said.

Morales was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
