Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Miller?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was bringing his love of horses to urban youth is gunned down in an apartment in Roxborough. Now his sister wants your help finding his killer.
"Eric was a such a funny, silly, charismatic, but very generous guy. He was really generous," said his sister Elise Bey.
Bey said her brother, Eric Miller's, passion in life was horses.
"He had a program where he did horseback riding for youth in urban neighborhoods for free to give them an escape from the everyday life in an urban neighborhood," she said.
Bey said on Saturday evening June 8, Miller was in his apartment along the 7900 block of Henry Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough section. Police were called to the home just after 7:30 p.m.
"It was a robbery gone bad. And they went in there, they robbed him and shot him essentially three times," she said.
The 46-year-old was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
"If somebody needed something from him, he would give you the shirt off his back. So I don't understand why this happened," Bey said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"There are kids who need closure, family who needs closure. He had tons of friends who were like family to him, who would like to see somebody be brought to justice," said Bey.
