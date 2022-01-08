homicide investigation

Philadelphia police investigate a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

This is the 11th homicide for 2022. Philadelphia set a grim record last year with a total of 562 homicides.
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

This is happening near the intersection of Cecil and Spruce Streets in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to that intersection just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person down in the street.

Officials say they found a man in his twenty's suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the victim died from his injuries.

No word on any arrests or what led up to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimehomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Man shot, killed in Philly's Summerdale section
Woman wanted for murder in Lower Merion Twp. turns self in
Woman wanted for alleged murder in Lower Merion Twp.
2 dead, 12 injured in Philadelphia to begin 2022
TOP STORIES
CHOP: Importance of in-school learning outweighs risks of COVID
Ron Jaworski breaks down Eagles vs. Cowboys | Sat. at 8:15pm on 6abc
AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Start To The Weekend
Police: Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Oak Lane
Montco restaurant closed amid investigation into Hep A outbreak
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Philly school district announces 46 schools to go virtual next week
Show More
Family, friends still reeling from fire that killed 12 in Fairmount
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home
Philly Walmart to temporarily close amid rise in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News