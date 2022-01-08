Philadelphia police investigate a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.This is happening near the intersection of Cecil and Spruce Streets in West Philadelphia.Police were called to that intersection just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person down in the street.Officials say they found a man in his twenty's suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.Police say the victim died from his injuries.No word on any arrests or what led up to the shooting.