Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Maryland

NORTH EAST, Maryland (WPVI) -- A police officer in North East, Maryland, acted quickly when a driver ignored her commands to stop Friday.

Corporal Annette Goodyear quickly pulled the student to safety and took the impact of the crash instead.

Goodyear suffered minor injuries.

The town is working on commendations for her bravery and swift action.

There's no word on whether the driver has been charged.
