Cultivate Greeting Cards celebrate Mexican culture while giving back to the community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local artist is hand-painting greeting cards made with 100% recycled material, from the paint to the paper.Carmen Aranda's watercolor prints celebrate Mexican culture and can come in Spanish or English.Aranda's mission is to cultivate a better society and has created a monthly give-back program for local community organizations.This month, she's donating to Vamos Juntos, a South Philly community-based organization that helps immigrants, specifically in the LatinaX community. You can find Cultivate Greeting Cards online or at Pretty Green Terrariums in South Philly.