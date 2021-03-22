FYI Philly

Cultivate Greeting Cards celebrate Mexican culture while giving back to the community

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local artist is hand-painting greeting cards made with 100% recycled material, from the paint to the paper.

Carmen Aranda's watercolor prints celebrate Mexican culture and can come in Spanish or English.

Aranda's mission is to cultivate a better society and has created a monthly give-back program for local community organizations.

This month, she's donating to Vamos Juntos, a South Philly community-based organization that helps immigrants, specifically in the LatinaX community. You can find Cultivate Greeting Cards online or at Pretty Green Terrariums in South Philly.

