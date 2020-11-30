Cyber Monday 2020: Take advantage of local deals!

"These big retailers know they need to discount in order to sell more product and that's why we're seeing such great deals," said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailmeNot.
The deepest cuts are expected to be on toys, computers, electronics, appliances, and televisions.
"Consumers spent less on entertaining, dining out, and given what 2020 threw at us this is a moment when they are gift-giving to their friends and family as a way of boosting their spirits," said Doug Baldasare, CEO of Chargeitspot, retail firm.
Americans are expected to spend between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday, a gain of 15 to 30 percent compared to last year.
Deals include:
- Beats headphones: regularly $299, are now $169 on Amazon
- 75-inch 4K TVs on sale at Best Buy right now for $499
- Kitchenaid Mixers for $279 from Williams Sonoma (that's a savings of $100)
- $150 savings on certain Dyson products, several stick vacs and hair tools are marked down
- Mattress Firm is giving an extra 20-percent off with code SECRET
- Wayfair is offering up to 80-percent off decor items and furniture
- Bedding is also marked down at popular retailers like Brooklinen: 20-percent off sitewide
But remember, local retailers, restaurants, and more are also offering great deals:
- InnerVision Eyewear and Philly Eyeworks are offering buy one get one free
- ShopTselaine.com is giving 10-dollars off your 100-dollar order or 25-dollars off your 250-dollar order with codes CYBER10 and CYBER25
- Skirt is giving 60-percent off all sale merchandise
- Philly Word Art is offering 20-percent off sitewide
- Ritual Shoppe is giving 15-off sitewide with code SHOPSMALL
- For the runner in your life, RunBro is also offering 15-percent off, use code FRIEND15