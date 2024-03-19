Everything we know about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is just around the corner. And we have all the details!

This year, the event will feature three days of marquee showcases and presentations, an expanded show floor with the latest from Disney brands and partners, increased shopping opportunities, and a week-long celebration of Disney fandom leading up to the event.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is D23 in 2024?

Fans from around the world will once again gather in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 for a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

What can one expect at D23?

For the first time ever, the Honda Center will be home to three nights of marquee showcases.

Friday: The Disney Entertainment Showcase will feature exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows fans love and a glimpse of what's next.

Saturday: Disney Experiences will feature the latest on new and highly anticipated projects in development around the world for Disney parks, experiences, and beyond.

Disney Experiences will feature the latest on new and highly anticipated projects in development around the world for Disney parks, experiences, and beyond. Sunday: A special ceremony to celebrate the 2024 class of Disney Legends, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The lineup will include more than 230 panels and presentations, show floor offerings and Talent Central interactions.

Go here to take a look at the full programming lineup.

Who are the new Disney Legends?

The Disney Legends Award honors artists and visionaries throughout the company's history who have pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo in search of new possibilities and excellence.

This year, the Walt Disney Archives is honoring Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.

Go here to learn all about this year's 14 Disney Legends.

D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort

Before everything gets underway, guests can kick off the weekend's festivities at the first-ever D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday, Aug. 8. Fans are welcome from rope drop to late night, featuring unique offerings for fans including a custom cavalcade, an energetic dance party, special photo opportunities, specialty foods, themed merchandise, and more at both parks. Disney Junior will also join the festivities and host a music-filled celebration at Disney California Adventure Park. Learn more here.,

Show Floor

The Anaheim Convention Center will once again showcase the best of Disney storytelling and innovation with an immersive and expanded show floor full of great experiences and activities for all ages. Fan-favorites will return including pavilions from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney+, Marvel Studios, Disney Experiences, Lucasfilm, and a first-of-its-kind exhibition from the Walt Disney Archives entitled "A Great Big Beautiful Car Show."

Fans can take advantage of great shopping opportunities including a dedicated space to shop and experience limited-edition merchandise and collectibles. Other fan-favorite shopping destinations will return including Mickey's of Glendale, The Hollywood Studio Store, and The Emporium. Plus, The Walt Disney Company Store will make its debut and feature exclusive D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event branded products.

Guests will also have the opportunity to attend specially curated shows, panels, and presentations, along with conversations with storytellers, creators, and talent. These presentations will feature distinctly Disney content that will entertain fans of all generations on five different stages at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23 Day at Angel Stadium

The first ever D23 Day at Angel Stadium will take place on Sunday, August 4, as the stadium comes to life with D23 fun. The first 23,000 fans through the gate will receive a commemorative and one-of-a-kind D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.

The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes: Fantastic Prizes

Fans can also enter an unparalleled sweepstakes, one of the most expansive in Disney history. D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes - FANtastic Prizes is a spectacular lineup of exclusive prizes and engaging experiences that only Disney can deliver! One of the spectacular prizes includes a sailing on the seven-night maiden voyage of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure.

Go here to enter the Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes.

How much do D23 tickets cost this year?

The event at the Anaheim Convention Center is now sold out.

Tickets for all D23 Gold and General Members went on sale on March 26 at 12 p.m. PT.

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket included a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $297/ticket.

included a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $297/ticket. D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket included a reserved seat for that date's evening show at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $99/ticket.

included a reserved seat for that date's evening show at the Honda Center and same-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $99/ticket. D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket, exclusive to D23 Gold Members, included a 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center (same seat each night), and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center-starting at $999/ticket.

The D23 Fan Pass provided access to the Anaheim Convention Center only:

1-Day Pass: Gold Members: $79/ticket/General Members: $89/ticket

3-Day Pass: Gold Members: $209/ticket/General Members: $259/ticket

D23 Gold Members had first access to a number of 1-day and 3-day tickets for a limited time starting March 26 at 12 p.m. PT.

D23 Gold and General Members who are also Visa cardholders, and who pay with their Visa card, had pre-sale access to a number of 1-day and 3-day tickets, for a limited time and while supplies last, beginning March 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT.

Attendees were required to be a D23 Member to purchase tickets.

Fans were able to join as a complimentary General Member or upgrade to Gold Membership at JoinD23.com.

Disney is the parent company of this station.