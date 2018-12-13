EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4155671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 3rd-degree murder plea in teen's road rage killing. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on September 5, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2193426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Funeral held for teen killed in road rage shooting. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on July 7, 2017.

In a victim impact statement, the father of Bianca Roberson, the teenager who was killed during a road rage incident in Chester County last year, remembered his daughter as being generous and hardworking, and asked why did the man who has pleaded guilty shoot her.The statement from Rodney Roberson was given to the judge who will sentence David Desper on Thursday."My questions for the defendant are simple. Why in God's name did you shoot my daughter? Because she was young? Because she was black? Because she was a girl? Because you wanted to go first on the road? Because you had a bad day?" the statement reads.Desper faces a maximum of 45 years in prison when he's sentenced, but his defense attorney and prosecutors differ significantly on how much time they feel he should serve.The Daily Local reports Desper's attorney has argued in court filings for a sentence of less than 10 years. Meanwhile, prosecutors say he should serve more.Desper, of Trainer, Delaware County, pleaded guilty to shooting Bianca, 18, in the head in West Goshen Township last year after they jockeyed for space on a highway merger."All my dreams for Bianca were coming true. Until the day that the defendant murdered by daughter," Rodney Roberson's statement says. "All I have left of Bianca is my memories."Thursday's sentencing is expected to last several hours. Desper has indicated he will address the court.------